Olivia Palermo Has a Favorite Swimsuit Label, So of Course You Should Know About It

We don’t just admire Olivia Palermo for her street style, we’re also inspired by her fashion prowess and often commit to re-creating her looks. So when it comes to swim season, we’re not about to turn a blind eye to Olivia’s bathing suits. Presumably, she’s shopping all the right labels and coordinating her designs with the proper cover-ups.

Take her gingham maillot, for instance. It’s one of the Lisa Marie Fernandez pieces that’s tremendously popular among celebrities. But when we talked to Olivia, she confirmed she’s been wearing Lisa Marie Fernandez for years — and we found proof she wasn’t lying.

But Olivia’s beach rules don’t end there. While she keeps her trustworthy one-pieces in steady rotation, Olivia has designated silhouettes for swimming laps, sunbathing, and more. Read on to find out what Olivia revealed about the contents of her swim drawer.

43639244

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Olivia-Palermo-Swimsuit-Style-43820114

Share

More Celebrity News: