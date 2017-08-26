Olivia Culpo Found the Perfect Transitional Outfit, and It’s Probably in Your Closet

Olivia Culpo knows how to choose an Instagram-worthy bikini (we’ve seen plenty this Summer alone), and the same could also be said for the former Miss Universe’s street style. We chatted with Olivia to discuss her Fall edit for DSW, where she divulged some brilliant styling tricks for the season.

Since dressing for those in-between months can be tricky, Olivia revealed that the key to the perfect transitional-season outfit is layering. “My go-to outfit for Fall is denim on denim. You can layer a denim button-down over a plain t-shirt and, if it gets too warm, just tie the button-down around your waist. This will give you a really cozy look that still has a little bit of a Summer element to it.” Scroll on to have a look at all the times Olivia has rocked denim on denim for a dose of inspiration.

43615662

