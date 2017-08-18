NOT A DRILL: Here’s When the Full Sephora x Moschino Collab Finally Drops!

After a wee bit of drama on Aug. 11 that resulted in the Sephora x Moschino Collaboration’s release date being pushed back a week, the limited-edition collection is finally set. On Friday, Aug. 18, you can shop the six-piece, teddy-bear-themed line.

So make sure your WiFi works and start doing some typing-finger exercises, because you won’t want to miss this beyond-adorable release. Read on for every single thing you can buy. We think it’s worth the wait.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Sephora-x-Moschino-Collaboration-Launch-Date-43900910

