Nikki Reed Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body as She Does Some Postpartum Yoga With Her Brother

Just shy of a month ago Nikki Reed gave birth to her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder and already she is focused on getting her mind and body in shape.

The 29-year-old mom of Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder was put through her yoga paces on Wednesday by her big brother Nathan Reed.

Sharing a picture of their Acro-yoga session — which is a a cross between acrobatics and yoga — on Instagram Thursday, Reed looked fantastic as she held her lofty pose while wearing a sports bra and shorts.

The Twilight actress said she is still recovering from the July 25 arrival of her daughter.

“‘Hey brother stay away from my uterus.’ Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum,” the star joked in the caption.

“This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you’ll see it’s really just a basic stretch. Can’t do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro.”

Her brother also posted the photo and sweetly praised Reed.

“Stretches and rejuvenating postures.. with my beautiful, loving, caring sister who is now a proud mother of a gorgeous little girl. This easy pose stretches her hips, triceps and even her abdomen, which are of course still in repair mode. Of all the postures, there were a few that really felt amazing for her. This was one of them.

“Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she’s already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathlon next month…”

His words come just days after Reed’s husband gushed about the star and the mother she has become on Instagram.

“Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife,” the actor began. “You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you’ll read this when you wake.”

Somerhalder referenced Reed’s cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, writing, “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.”

PEOPLE confirmed the actors welcomed their daughter on July 25. The couple married in April 2015 after first being spotted together the previous July and getting engaged that January.

