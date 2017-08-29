Michael Bublé’s Son Noah Celebrates His 4th Birthday with Spider-Man Theme — See the Pic!

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato treated their oldest son Noah to a Spider-Man themed birthday party — nine months after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Lopilato, 30, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of the Spider-Man decorations including a cake, cupcakes and cookies all decorated after the webbed superhero.

“Total genius!!” Lopilato wrote in Spanish. “I want more, can I? Haha #superproduction #candybar.”

This isn’t the first time the little boy has celebrated with Spider-Man. For his third birthday, Noah and his 1-year-old brother Elias, enjoyed another red-and-blue web-slinger party, with their whole family getting treated to face painting to fit the theme.

Lopilato opened up about Noah’s cancer battle in June, explaining to Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez how her family overcame their hurdles.

“We did all the tests, and finally, we found out that it was what it was,” she said. “These things, when they happen to you in life, they make you realize that the most important thing isn’t what you thought it was — it’s to have faith, to be strong.”

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” Lopilato shared. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

She added, “We had to stay positive and leave it in God’s hands. There wasn’t a single week where I didn’t go to church. Every night I prayed for strength to go on.”

In February, Bublé said in a statement to PEOPLE that their son’s cancer treatment was “progressing well.”

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the statement — which Bublé also shared on Facebook — continued. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

Via: http://people.com/babies/michael-bubles-son-noah-fourth-birthday/

