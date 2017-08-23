Melania Trump Thanks Chelsea Clinton for Defending 11-Year-Old Son Barron: ‘Stop Childhood Bullying’

Melania Trump and Chelsea Clinton agree on one thing: Barron Trump deserves better.

“Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying,” the First Lady of the United States tweeted after the former First Daughter once again stood up for the 11-year-old.

It all started when Bill and Hillary Clinton‘s daughter responded to a now-deleted tweet writing, “Dear Matty-Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame.”

Thank you @ChelseaClinton – so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

The latest tweet is the second time in one week Clinton has defended President Donald Trump‘s youngest child.

“It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” the mother of two responded in a tweet on Monday.

It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

Just days after Trump’s inauguration in January, Clinton came to Barron’s defense after people made jokes about him on Twitter. “Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid,” Clinton tweeted at the time.

Via: http://people.com/politics/melania-trump-thanks-chelsea-clinton-for-defending-son-barron/

Share

More Celebrity News: