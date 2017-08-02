Tim and Faith aren’t going anywhere soon, but that doesn’t mean a new crop of coupled-up country musicians can’t rise up to join ‘em. These pairs are not only talented, they are adorably gushy about just how much they love each other. Whether they’re writing songs about their romance or just looking really cute together on the red carpet, they are starry-eyed, boot-wearin’ relationship goals. Meet the new wave of country music power couples!

42776294

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Which-Country-Singers-Dating-2017-42929265

Share

More Celebrity News: