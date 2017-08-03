Meet Gigi Hadid’s Doppelgänger and More Incredible Celeb Lookalikes 

Maybe The Lizzie McGuire Movie plot wasn’t so far-fetched after all.

These everyday people are nearly identical to some very famous faces, and are proving that looking like a celebrity might just be the next best thing to actually being one.

Gigi Hadid and Iza IJzerman

Dutch model Iza IJzerman shares dewy, enchanting features with one of the most famous faces in her business.

“The first time someone mentioned was on Instagram,” IJzerman told Refinery29. “When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid,’ so that’s the moment I realized it might be true!”

Despite the Internet’s Gigi-centric reaction to IJzerman, the Netherlands-based beauty sees more of herself in a different member of the Hadid crew. “I think I look more like Bella,” she said.

Ryan Gosling and Johannes Laschet

The internet burst out in declarations of joy when it discovered Laschet, a menswear blogger and law student who reminds everyone of their dream boyfriend.

Although one might expect looking like Gosling to be a dream come true, Laschet told Time that the comparisons get “a little exhausting and sometimes it’s just too much.”

The fashion connoisseur also appreciates that his famous counterpart knows his way around a closet: “Mr. Gosling knows how to dress well and you can learn something from him. Especially when he wears a smoking suit.”

Taylor Swift and April Gloria

There are many Swift lookalikes out and about in the world, but this cosplayer from Kansas is probably the most dead-on of them all.

Gloria seems to fully embrace her resemblance to the singer, and shares both her love of cats and her expert ability to rock bold lip colors.

Angelina Jolie and Chelsea Marr

The lucky Scottish beauty could easily be the actress’s long-lost little sister.

After her resemblance to Jolie caused internet buzz in 2015, Marr responded to commenters who wondered whether she had gotten plastic surgery to look like the star.

“Anyone who knows me knows I am extremely open and really don’t mind discussing it. I have had lip fillers yes, not to look like anyone else but just because I wanted them a bit fuller just like all the other women that have also had theirs done,” she wrote in a Facebook post, adding that she also had surgery on her nose to fix problems related to a childhood accident and had a breast augmentation.

While the similarities seem obvious to us, on Facebook Marr said, “I don’t really see the resemblance myself to be honest.”

Emma Watson and Meghan Flockhart

The Glasgow, U.K., cosplayer could easily be mistaken for Hogwarts’ smartest student.

Flockhart seized the opportunity to dress up as Watson’s famous Harry Potter character on multiple occasions, and recently channeled her new Beauty and the Beast role.

“As much as I’d love to believe I am her doppelganger, as she’s gorgeous and an idol of mine, I am myself at the end of the day. But I have similar traits to my idol and that’s awesome,” Flockhart told the Mirror in 2016.

Katy Perry and Francesca Brown

The actress and Perry impersonator can fool even the most zealous of fans.

“I would just get mistaken everywhere,” the Brit told Elle.com about when the pop star first shot to fame. “I’d have people running after me; I went shopping, and I had children running after me. I went to a music festival here in London, and there were cameras and crowds of people turned up wanting their picture . Everyone would think I was her!”

Brown says that at first her resemblance to Perry caused issues in her acting career, but she’s since decided to accept lookalike jobs to pay the bills and continues to pursue other acting gigs. “I was working quite a lot as an actress. I was going up for auditions, and I kept getting the comparison to Katy Perry. For some reason — I don’t know why — it was costing me jobs.”

“Although made the acting harder for me, it hasn’t stopped me. I do believe in myself as an actress and I know I have what it takes. I mean there’s Zooey Deschanel as well, and they get mistaken, and I think that people can take both of them. So there can be Zooey Deschanel, Katy Perry, and me,” she told Elle.com.

Ed Sheeran and Ty Jones

Jones, who calls himself “Ed’s evil twin” in his Instagram bio, is constantly mistaken for the famous musician. “When Ed became really famous I had people always coming up to me and talking to me and wanting my picture — it was crazy,” he told the Mirror. “He’s such a big artist and I’m a massive fan of his but now it’s like I can’t escape it, people go mad when they think they’re meeting Ed Sheeran.”

“I’ve had a few photos of me go viral because people thought they were Ed Sheeran which is mad because I don’t expect it and my friends and family tag me in these pictures all the time,” he added.

Jones actually got the chance to meet his dead-ringer, and told the Mirror that Sheeran was in disbelief over their similarities.

Ariana Grande and Jacky Vasquez

Vasquez frequently rocks a high ponytail on Instagram to accentuate her resemblance to the Dangerous Woman, and even poked fun at Grande’s doughnut licking incident.

“I have been mistaken as Ariana a couple times. I remember I got mistaken in Washington D.C. because she was at the Verizon Center that day and I dressed up like her since she was in town. People asked me to take pictures with them that day, it was so fun!” she told Sweetly High.

Princess Kate and Heidi Agan

Agan quit her job as a waitress to become a full-time royal lookalike once Princess Kate joined the most famous family in England.

Happy Valentine’s Day all! Xx pic.twitter.com/uhBrLRyrxp — Kate Lookalike (@HeidiAgan) February 14, 2016

“She’s a gorgeous, gorgeous lady and she carries herself extremely well, so for somebody to say that you look like her is just incredible,” she told Katie Couric in an interview.

Agan has teamed up with other lookalikes for (fake) royal family photos.

Kim Kardashian West and Kamilla Osman

Osman’s uncanny resemblance to the selfie queen has earned her lots of attention on Instagram.

Kardashian West actually met her lookalike in 2016 and, of course, shared a photo of the big moment.

“I’m embracing the fact that people think we look alike and I appreciate it because I think she’s beautiful. But I want to be me,” Osman told ET.

The good-natured beauty even seems to share Kardashian West’s ability to brush off the haters. “They called me a Walmart version of Kim Kardashian. That was so funny!!” she shared with ET. “I actually commented back and was like, ‘That’s a brilliant comment.’ So yes guys, I’m a Walmart version of Kim Kardashian.”

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/people-who-look-exactly-like-celebrities/

