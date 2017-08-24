Maren Morris and Fiancé Ryan Hurd Make First Public Appearance Since Announcing Their Engagement

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd walked the red carpet Wednesday night at the ACM Honors — their first appearance since announcing their engagement in July.

The “My Church” singer, 27, wore a white skirt with a multi-colored pleated slit down the middle paired as well as a beige tank, while Hurd, 32, wore a dark blue button down shirt with black pants.

Morris announced their engagement on Instagram in early July by posting a series of photos in which she showed off her stunning diamond ring.

Morris simply captioned the images, “Yes” with an engagement ring emoji.

Before they began dating in December 2015, the Grammy winner and singer-songwriter were friends for years, having met in 2013 during a writing session shortly after Morris moved to Music City, where she scored a publishing deal.

“We were both at different publishing companies, and our publishers’ job is to fill our calendars up, so they just randomly put us together on a write one day,” Morris previously told PEOPLE.

Morris returned as a performer for a second consecutive year along with fellow country music singers Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith and Thomas Rhett.

The 11th annual ACM Honors will air on Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

