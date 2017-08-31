Mandy Moore Challenges This Is Us Kids to Recreate Twinkie Cupcake for Their Fictional Birthday

Wee! Gee! That’s three!

Mandy Moore and her on-screen children celebrated their fictional birthday on Thursday with a little This Is Us-themed challenge – all documented on social media, of course.

In the clip, the stars – dressed in character – lined up behind a table covered with cupcake decorating supplies.

“August 31 is the big three‘s birthday, and in order to celebrate this momentous occasion, I’ve decided to challenge Mackenzie, Lonnie and Parker to see if they can recreate the banana nut muffin Twinkie cupcake situation that Rebecca makes for Jack,” Moore explained, giving Lonnie Chavis, Mackenzie Hancsicsak and Parker Bates – who play the younger versions of Randall, Kate and Kevin, respectively – one minute on the clock.

In the 12th episode of season 1, Moore’s character, Rebecca Pearson, forgets to make her husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) a birthday cake.

Heavily pregnant with the triplets, Moore makes her way to the closest store, which unfortunately only sells liquor and snacks. Arming herself with a banana-nut muffin and Twinkies, she squeezes out the icing from the latter treat to create a makeshift cupcake.

At the end of the cute challenge, Moore declared all three kids winners and lit the candle in one of the cupcakes. The Pearson family then jointly blew it out with a cheer.

This Is Us returns to NBC on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

