Mama June Shannon‘s family is growing again!

The From Not to Hot star’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, announced she is pregnant in a video promo for the WE tv show’s second season.

“Hey guys! Guess what? I’m pregnant!” Pumpkin says in the video with a smile.

Pumpkin, 17, said that while she’s “really excited” to be a new mom, she’s also “really nervous about having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha.”

Although Pumpkin, who is reportedly engaged to Joshua Efird, didn’t identify the father of her child, she did reveal she’s afraid her child will take after him. “My baby daddy’s head is the size of a freakin’ watermelon!” she shared.

Pumpkin’s also already over being pregnant! “I really wish I could have this baby right now…I hate being pregnant,” she admitted.

As for how her Mama June will be as a grandma, Pumpkin said she’ll be “all right.” “She’ll do good,” she said.

Watch Pumpkin’s pregnancy announcement in the video above!

Are you shocked Pumpkin is having a baby? Sound off in the comments below!

The post Mama June Shannon’s Teenage Daughter Is Pregnant! appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/mama-june-shannon-daughter-pumpkin-pregnant-video/

Share

More Celebrity News: