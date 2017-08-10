Make California Adventure’s Margaritas Even Better With This Hack

One of the best things about California Adventure is that it doesn’t follow the same strict alcohol policy of Disneyland. In fact, they actually have some pretty awesome cocktails throughout the park like one of my personal favorites, Mickey’s Funwheel at the always crowded Cove Bar.

After tasting one of the parks newest sweet snack offerings, the tart pineapple cotton candy, I knew I’d found an exciting garnish for the frozen margarita! Another fun, secret tip: many locations throughout the park stock Tajin seasoning (try Cosmic Canteen). The zesty, salty chili powder tastes fantastic sprinkled on Dole Whip and actually makes a great topping for margaritas as well. Top it on the drink itself or on top of the cotton candy garnish.

