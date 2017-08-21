Madonna Celebrated Her 59th Birthday With All 6 of Her Adorable Children

Madonna had a full house at her 59th birthday bash. The “Like a Virgin” singer shared an adorable snap of her kids while posing for their first official family photo at her gypsy-themed party in Lecce, Italy. All six of her children — sons Rocco, 17, and David, 11, and daughters Lourdes, 20, Mercy James, 11, and twins Estere and Stelle, 4 — were dressed for the occasion, while their proud mom stunned in an emerald green costume.

In July, Madonna took her four adopted kids back to their home country of Malawi to celebrate the opening of its first-ever children’s hospital, which was funded by the “Material Girl” and named after her daughter Mercy James. Madonna adopted David and Mercy in 2006 and 2007, respectively, and welcomed twins Estere and Stelle in February. Read on to see more fun photos the singer shared from her 59th celebration ahead.

