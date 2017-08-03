Lindsay Lohan’s Younger Brother Cody Is All Grown Up and Modeling for Vogue China — See the Pic!

Lindsay Lohan is her little brother’s biggest fan.

Cody “Dakota” Lohan, 21, received a shout-out from his older sister on Twitter, who couldn’t contain her pride that he was appearing in a high fashion magazine.

“Proud of my little brother in Vogue China,” the actress, 31, tweeted.

Proud of my little brother in Vogue China pic.twitter.com/7z6VEN4XaJ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 1, 2017

He donned an oversized knit sweater and a smoldering look for the camera for the Vogue China shoot alongside another model.

Cody signed with IMG Models in March 2016, according to the New York Daily News. He’s the youngest of four Lohan siblings, which include older sister and fellow model Ali, 23, and Michael Jr., 29.

This isn’t his first time modeling either. Cody has frequented the catwalks since he was a child, walking in shows for the Child Magazine fashion collections when he was 9-years-old, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Via: http://people.com/style/lindsay-lohan-brother-models-vogue/

