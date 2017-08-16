Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Dating Yet Another Model

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur / Dave Benett / amfAR2017

Nearly three months after splitting from model Nina Agdal, it appears Leonardo DiCaprio is already moving on. According to Page Six, the 42-year-old Oscar winner has been hanging out with 23-year-old German model Lorena Rae. On Monday, Leo was spotted having lunch with Lorena and another friend at Hillstone restaurant in NYC. “They seem like an item,” a source told the publication. “They walked out together, he pulled down his hat over his eyes.” Another insider also reportedly saw them at MoMA PS1 later in the day.

While their relationship may be fairly new, it appears Leo and Lorena have known each other for quite some time now. In late May, Lorena was photographed hanging out with Leo and his friends in Monaco, though his rep denied the rumors, insisting they were “not dating.” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

