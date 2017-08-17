Kim Zolciak-Biermann Surprises Son Kash With a Pit Bull Puppy Four Months After Dog Attack

In April, Kim Zolciak-Biermann feared she had lost son Kash after he was mauled by a dog.

But neither this mom nor her five-year-old is letting that scary incident impact on the kindergartner’s love for animals with the reality star giving her child a puppy for his birthday.

The Don’t Be Tardy star — who is also mom to Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 6, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3 — revealed her son’s new four-legged friend on Snapchat Tuesday.

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, and husband Kroy Biermann, 31, surprised Kash with a fawn pit bull puppy named Sailor.

Despite Kash — who turned five on Tuesday — still bearing a scar on his eye from where he was attacked, the little boy showed no fear of the pooch with Zolciak-Biermann posting a sweet moment of the new best friends curled up asleep together.

“My heart is going to explode,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star captioned the snap.

Aside from his puppy, Kash was also given a dirt bike by his parents.

It has been a big couple of days for Kash as the birthday boy starting school the day before.

An emotional Zolciak-Biermann shared a photograph on Instagram of her sons Kash and KJ and her husband on Kash’s first day.

“@kashbiermann did great getting out of the car…and as soon as he did I LOST it. My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down!”

“Kj started 1st grade Thursday of last week (and I’m surprised he isn’t president of his school yet) lol but my nugget Kash is a bit more sensitive and shy,” she added. “There is something about boys that just gets me. THANK YOU for all of your sweet comments through all my tears last night I didn’t feel as crazy knowing so many of you are going through the same. Love all of you. Have a fantastic day and I’ll let you know if I hop in my car and go pick him up.”

Animal lover Kash was bitten on the face in April by a dog and he required multiple surgeries to repair the damage.

“I don’t know where to start,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life.”

In the months since the incident, Kash has recovered from his injuries.

“He’s doing great,” Zolciak-Biermann told Andy Cohen in early May. “He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix!”

Via: http://people.com/pets/kim-zolciak-biermann-kash-puppy-four-months-dog-attack/

