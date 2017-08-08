Kim Zolciak-Biermann Details ‘Life-Changing’ Stroke & Fears She’s Not Out of the Woods Yet

Though Kim Zolciak-Biermann has recovered from her stroke, her 2015 health scare still weighs heavily on her mind.

The reality star sat down for a reading with husband Kroy Biermann on a new episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airing Wednesday. In a preview clip, Henry shares that he is receiving two messages pertaining to strokes.

“One is a stroke that an individual suffers and then passes away,” he said, clearly stunning Zolciak-Biermann. “The other is an incident in which someone has a close call involving a stroke, or something like a stroke, but they actually live and survive through this.”

“That would be me,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “I had a stroke Sept. 23 of 2015 from a blood clot. I was flying from L.A. back home to Atlanta from Dancing with the Stars.””I went down to hug my son as soon as I pulled into my driveway, and then my hand started to go numb — but it was numb times a gazillion,” the Don’t Be Tardy star recalled. “Not the normal shake it off. Then I couldn’t speak and I was trying to, and it was so scary.”

“The stroke was life changing — literally. I never thought at 37 I would have a stroke, and in front of my children nonetheless,” she explained. “I’ve pretty much fully recovered, but I can’t say that I don’t think, ‘Could this happen again?’ ”

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, recently shared stroke identification tips on her Instagram to help others recognize it happening.

The reality star shared that despite lingering symptoms of the stroke, such as the occasional slip of her tongue or forgetting a word, she is “almost fully recovered” and is feeling “great.”

“I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!!” she wrote. “When in doubt please always check it out!!”

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

