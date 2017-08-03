Kim Kardashian Wears a Bandeau Sweatsuit (Yes, It Looks Exactly Like It Sounds)

As someone who’s spent the past month exclusively wearing sheer tops and teeny tiny bras, Kim Kardashian West finally gave herself a well deserved break and toned down her look on Wednesday by throwing on a pair of sweats. But as we all well know, Kim’s sweatsuit pairings are not like the basic styles the rest of us might wear.

She stepped out for lunch in N.Y.C. with Scott Disick wearing a pair of elastic waistband sweatpants and paired the slouchy bottoms with something just as practical and comfy — a matching sweatshirt-material bandeau top.

While she’s trailblazing her new way of making athletic wear sexy (never forget her biker shorts reign) she took a cue from sister Kendall Jenner when it came to her accessories. Kendall’s been wearing her beloved white Stuart Weitzman booties all summer long, and Kim followed suit with her pair of cream high heel boots.

Then she embraced Kendall’s fanny pack loving ways with her black pouch, worn across the body à la Kendall.

Besides experimenting with her style, Kim’s been busy re-crafting her social media strategy. She posted a photo of herself wearing a white off-the-shoulder body-hugging dress with the caption: “I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my insta page up.”

To quote the Instagram queen herself, “Nude selfies until I die.” You know what to do Kim.

What do you think of her sweat bandeau?

Via: http://people.com/style/kim-kardashian-wears-sweat-crop-top/

