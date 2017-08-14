Kim Kardashian Suffering Extreme Stress Over Surrogate

After suffering the potentially life-threatening complications during her past pregnancies, Kim Kardashian has turned to a surrogate to carry her third child.

But that hasn’t calmed her anxiety, a source tells OK, “ Kim is taking over her surrogate’s life”

“Kim phones and texts her several times a day and night. She even wanted a nanny cam installed in the surrogates house so she could keep watch on her”

The surrogate is reportedly required to not apply hair dye or drink more than one caffeinated beverage a day, along with no smoking, drinking or drugs of course.

She tried to persuade the surrogate to move in with her and Kanye, and when she refused Kim offered to move in with her.

“ Though she’s enjoying not being pregnant herself, Kim’s worries are worse than ever with this baby” spilled the source

