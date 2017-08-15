Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Defending Jeffree Star’s Racist Comments
Kim Kardashian made some remarks about Jeffree Star that others weren’t too thrilled with, and it led to her actually apologizing! For those who aren’t aware, he is a very popular beauty vlogger, and wasn’t fond of her KKW beauty contour palettes. He ended up criticizing them and her swatch skills on Monday after she gave fans a sneak peek of her new collection. However, she defended him after both groups of their fans went at it, even defending racist remarks he made over a decade ago.
Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/kim-kardashian-speaks-out-defending-jeffree-star-racist-comments/