Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Need Instagram to Pose For NSFW Photos
The Kardashian-Jenner clan really love going bra-less, don’t they? On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian hit the town with Kendall Jenner in an NSFW outfit. While her half-sister flaunted her long legs in a floral dress, the mother of North and Saint had no qualms walking around NYC in a sheer top and camouflage shorts. Let’s just say, her revealing outfit left little to the imagination. And it definitely can’t be a coincidence that she pulled the same stunt in the big city exactly one year ago. Of course, we wouldn’t expect anything less from Kim. Her sexy selfies on social media are always fogging up our screens.
