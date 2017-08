Whether you prefer your margaritas blended or on the rocks, classic or creative (like a green tea, grapefruit, and basil option), we’ve got a recipe to satisfy your craving. Stock up on tequila and limes, then browse the collection, choose your favorite, and pair it with tortilla chips, guacamole, and salsa.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Margarita-Recipes-14253144

Share

More Celebrity News: