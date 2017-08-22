Kevin Hart Says ‘All I Do Is Laugh’ in Cryptic Response to Ex-Wife Torrei’s Cheating Claims

Kevin Hart is speaking out following his ex-wife Torrei Hart‘s claims that the comedian and his current wife, Eniko Parrish, started dating before he split with Torrei.

“Going to be honest with you people, I’m at a point where I can’t even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh man,” Hart, 38, said in a selfie video uploaded to his Instagram Story on Monday evening.

“Even after writing a book, a very good book, about my life in great detail … still not enough?” the actor continued in a separate clip.

“Even after talking about my life in my stand up specials, a lot of stand up specials, you actually see me grow as a man through my stand up specials, still not enough?” Hart said in another brief video.

Though the star did not address his ex-wife’s claims head-on, he did conclude his series of videos saying: “This will act as nothing but material for your boy.”

Earlier this month, Parrish, who is currently expecting her first child with Hart, caused a stir on social media when she wrote on Instagram that she and Hart had been together for the past eight years. Fans and followers were quick to point out that Hart and Torrei got divorced six years ago.

Torrei and Parrish went back and forth in now-deleted comments on Instagram, but on Monday, Torrei fueled more cheating rumors when she told TMZ: “Numbers don’t lie. Dates don’t lie at the end of the day.”

Adding, “She forced my hand to address this publicly. The most important thing to me is my children, so if my children see something that she’s writing that makes me look like a liar, no.” (Kevin and Torrie are parents to son Hendrix, 9½, and daughter Heaven, 12).

Hart and Parrish, 32, married last August in a lavish California ceremony after a two-year engagement and many years together. The couple broke their baby news in May, telling PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together — a little boy.

Via: http://people.com/movies/kevin-hart-cryptic-response-to-ex-wife-torrei-cheating-claims/

