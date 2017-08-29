Kendall Jenner & BFF Hailey Baldwin Stunt In Sexy Outfits While Grabbing Dinner In Malibu

The young duo took to the streets of Malibu to show off their amazing bodies and cute outfits. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were spotted grabbing dinner at NOBU and were dressed to the nines. The two have had quite an eventful summer filled with late night rendezvous, partying, and attending A-list events. The two beauties are inseparable!

