Kailyn & Third Baby Daddy Chris Lopez SPOTTED Together After Son’s Birth

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child into the world on Saturday, August 5th!

The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to a baby boy in the early morning with her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez. As fans may know, the new parents briefly dated before calling it quits. In an exclusive video from RadarOnline.com, Chris was seen exiting the hospital with his baby mama and their newborn son.

Chris being at the hospital helping his ex-girlfriend is a shock, since Kail has been open about Chris’ involvement in her pregnancy and the child’s future. Back in April, she wrote on her personal blog, “I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help, adding, “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

However, an insider told RadarOnline.com that Kail will be contacting her ex when she goes into labor. “She wants to give him the opportunity to see his child being born,” the insider said. “She never said Chris couldn’t be involved with his child. She would hope he would want that, but she won’t force it or chase him to do so.”

Are you shocked with Kail and Chris’ reunion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

