The 23-year-old singer has had quite the busy week. Between dealing with his nude photos leaking, and going on a date with a mystery woman, Justin Bieber is in high spirits. The singer was spotted grinning from cheek-to-cheek after dining at a Los Angeles restaurant.

The post Justin Bieber Is All Smiles After Photo Scandal And Date Night With Mystery Woman appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/justin-bieber-smiling-photo-after-leaked-nude-pics/

Share

More Celebrity News: