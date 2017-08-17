Just Give Up Now — This Winifred Sanderson Costume Already Won Halloween

Why I love cosplay in one picture.

Posted by Manuel D’Andrea on Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Manuel D’Andrea is a professional costume designer who impeccably re-creates famous pop culture looks for his own Midnight Costumes. A longtime Hocus Pocus fan, the talented designer and cosplay enthusiast manage to finally complete a perfect replica of Winifred Sanderson’s distinctive attire, hair, and makeup.

In addition to sharing a before-and-after transformation on Facebook, Manuel also shared a longer Instagram post about the making of the costume. In his caption, Manuel explained, “It all started in 2014 when, after seeing the movie Hocus Pocus for the first time, I fell in love with it.” On Winifred specifically, he added, “The costume contains everything I love: it’s historic, fantasy, spooky and sparkly.”

42541027

Despite his enthusiasm, making the costume was a challenging process. “Certainly it was a huge challenge because Winnie not only has double of my age but is also a woman,” Manuel said. “Today, after three years of fabrics, materials and techniques researches, I have completed one of the most demanding costumes I have ever made and I’m super excited to share the result with you!”

Manuel has since listed pictures of the costume on the Midnight Costumes Facebook page. Those interested in purchasing the re-creation can send the page a direct message to receive additional details and pricing information. To see the costume in motion, check out a video of Manuel absolutely nailing “I Put a Spell on You” at the 2017 CosplayGen Awards. Unsurprisingly, he won the award for best costume.

Winifred Sanderson Cosplay- I Put A Spell On You

My Winifred Sanderson Cosplay on stage for the CosplayGen Awards 2017 where I won the “Best Costume” Prize.

Music:

“I Put A Spell On You” from the movie “Hocus Pocus”

Video footage:

Rescue the Princess

Event:

CosplayGEN Awards at JapAniManga Night

Posted by Manuel D’Andrea on Sunday, June 18, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/DIY-Hocus-Pocus-Winifred-Sanderson-Halloween-Costume-43868410

Share

More Celebrity News: