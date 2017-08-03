Julianne Hough’s Bikini Will Be a Fashion-Girl Favorite For Many Summers to Come
Since embarking on her honeymoon with Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough has shown off countless bikinis that sent us shopping, including one Reformation gingham two-piece we already had on our list. But the Dancing With the Stars judge’s latest snap confirms her swim drawer is full of must haves.
This particular design is a silver floral number from Australian brand Zimmermann. We doubt that you need any convincing it’s a romantic style that will remain timeless for many seasons ahead. Just read on to secure it for yourself, or shop a few more variations in the same easy-to-match shade.
43768396
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Julianne-Hough-Floral-Zimmermann-Bikini-43832449