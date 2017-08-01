Joseph Duggar’s Wedding Is Actually Happening ‘Pretty Soon’ Despite October Plans

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have some explaining to do!

The engaged couple recently shared a video of them discussing their joint bachelor- bachelorette party, which was held on Friday, July 28, and it looks like they may have let a big wedding detail slip – their REAL wedding date!

As previously reported, Joe and Kendra’s wedding date was set for October 7, per their confirmed amazon registry, which Joe’s brother-in-law, Austin Forsyth, even publicized on Instagram.

However, the Joe and Kendra seemed to spill, in their bachelor-bachelorette video, that their wedding planning is almost over, despite their supposed wedding date being more than two months away!

“Wedding planning has been going well so far but there’s plenty more details to finish up,” Kendra confessed, before adding. “Pretty soon, hopefully here, all the craziness will be over.”

“Yeah, we are looking forward to being done with wedding planning and have everything set in stone,” Joe added.

If the couple’s recent statements about their upcoming wedding weren’t questionable enough, the timing of their bachelor-bachelorette party also raises red flags.

As Duggar fans know, the family typically throws their joint bachelorette-bachelor parties in close proximity to their weddings (usually just a few weeks before a couple’s nuptials).

However, the timing of Joe and Kendra’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party doesn’t seem to fit the wedding date they shared with fans, per their wedding registry. (sneaky sneaky).

If the couple is sticking to Duggar tradition (which wouldn’t be a surprise as they are definitely a family that doesn’t stray from tradition) that would mean their wedding would have to be set for sometime in August, rather than their reported October!

The old wedding date switcheroo wouldn’t be a first for the Duggar family, as Joy-Anna and Austin pulled the exact trick for their wedding, as their wedding registry said one date and they wed on another.

Click the video above to see Joe and Kendra’s bachelor-bachelorette video.

Do you think the couple is getting married this month? Sound off in the comments!

The post Joseph Duggar’s Wedding Is Actually Happening ‘Pretty Soon’ Despite October Plans appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/get-scoop/joseph-duggar-caught-lying-about-wedding-date/

