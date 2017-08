Who are these two? Emma Stone and Jonah Hill looked unrecognizable, but don’t worry — it was just for work. Jonah’s weight loss was very pronounced while they worked on their new Netflix show, Maniac.

The post Jonah Hill And Emma Stone Don’t Look Like Themselves At All — See The Pics appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/jonah-hill-emma-stone-look-unrecognizable/

Share

More Celebrity News: