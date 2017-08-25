Javi Tells All About Long Distance Relationship With Lauren Amid Briana DeJesus Dating Rumors
Is Javi Marroquin back on the market?! After hinting that his relationship with his girlfriend is over and rumors continue to swirl that he’s dating his co-star, the Teen Mom 2 dad is coming clean about his love life!
The post Javi Tells All About Long Distance Relationship With Lauren Amid Briana DeJesus Dating Rumors appeared first on OK! Magazine.
Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/javi-marroquin-dating-briana-dejesus-lauren-drama/