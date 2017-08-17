Jason Momoa Is a Proud “Aqua Papa” on Set With His Tattooed Kids

“I simply love you, more than I love myself” listening to Elton with the loves of my life. Raising sensitive savages Priceless day on set proud to be aqua papa. OHANA

We dare you to find a more badass-looking dad than Jason Momoa. The Aquaman actor, who has two adorable kids with wife Lisa Bonet, has a rugged combination of tattoos and giant muscles . . . but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a total teddy bear! Jason spent a day on the set of his standalone superhero film with his kids, and he gushed about how proud he is of Nakoa-Wolf and Lola.

“Listening to Elton with the loves of my life,” the actor wrote on Instagram along with a loving song lyric. He called his time with the kids a “priceless day on set,” and based on their matching, temporary Aquaman tattoos, we believe him! The heartthrob says he’s raising the two little ones as “sensitive savages,” embracing emotions while also stoking their inner wild sides. Jason, a protective and serious family man, even referred to himself as “Aqua Papa.” Awww! We’re so glad that he’s finding a chance to bond with his family despite his demanding film schedule; there’s nothing sweeter than a loving father doting on his kids.

