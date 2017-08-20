Jaime Lannister Shows Off Those Game of Thrones Muscles by Lifting Lin-Manuel Miranda

Um, Daenerys Targaryen might want to watch out on Game of Thrones, because Jaime Lannister has some serious strength. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime on the hit HBO show, stopped by The Late Late Show on Wednesday night to chat about his other exciting project (we know, it’s hard to think about him in any other place except King’s Landing), his upcoming film Shot Caller. After telling host James Corden that the movie is set in a prison, Nikolaj revealed that he’s pretty much perfected a few workout moves that are popular behind bars. To prove his strength, he had fellow guest Lin-Manuel Miranda hop on his shoulders while he did a few squats. While it has been hard to look at Nikolaj on Game of Thrones recently (seriously, ANOTHER baby with your sister?!), we could watch this all day long.

