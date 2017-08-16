Iowa Mom Accused of Trying to Flush Newborn Down Toilet Before Leaving Him in Trash Pleads Guilty

An Iowa woman who allegedly admitted to trying to flush her newborn boy down a hospital toilet before throwing him in a trash can, where he was found alive, pleaded guilty to charges last Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Ashley Hautzenrader, of Davenport, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and abandonment of a dependent person, according to a Johnson County courts official. She originally faced attempted murder charges but prosecutors reduced charges as part of an Alford plea, wherein she maintains her claim to innocence, court documents obtained by PEOPLE state.

Hautzenrader was arrested in May 2016 after her newborn son was discovered by University of Iowa hospital staff.

The 24-year-old allegedly told University of Iowa police she gave birth the boy but when he didn’t cry, she thought he was dead. She allegedly said she tried to flush him down the toilet, police said, but when that didn’t work she put him in a pillowcase and into the trash. She then allegedly cleaned the bathroom and left the scene.

Hautzenrader allegedly claimed she didn’t know she was pregnant before entering the bathroom.

“Even though she was in a hospital, she did not tell anyone of the baby’s birth or seek assistance in examining or attempting to revive or care for the child,” the charging documents, obtained by PEOPLE, state.

Hautzenrader has not made an open statement since speaking to police when she was arrested, Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness tells PEOPLE. Lyness declined to comment on the case.

Her trial was scheduled to being Tuesday. She is facing up to 12 years in prison: two years for child endangerment and 10 for neglect or abandonment. A tentative sentencing date has been set for Sept. 1.

Hautzenrader’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

