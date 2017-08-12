In “This Doesn’t Look Good” News, FKA Twigs Appears to Be Getting Cozy With a Male Model

Are Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs on the rocks? The 29-year-old singer was spotted spending time with French model Brieuc Breitenstein while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Friday. The two were photographed getting kind of close while taking in the scenery (Brieuc appeared to be nuzzling into her hair), and later that evening, they were seen walking side by side in matching all-white outfits. Meanwhile, Rob added to the split rumors when he was snapped having dinner with close friend Katy Perry in LA earlier in the week; the actor has been busy promoting his new film Good Time on both coasts.

Twigs’s outing comes just weeks after Robert was asked about his relationship status in an interview with Howard Stern, to which he replied that he and Twigs were “kind of” engaged. The couple first got together back in August 2014, and engagement rumors were sparked in April 2015. The two have said a lot of sweet things about each other over the years but have managed to keep their romance pretty low-key (especially compared to Rob’s last relationship with Twilight costar Kristen Stewart).

One of the last times we saw Rob and Twigs out and about together was back in May, when they took a PDA-filled stroll through LA around Rob’s 31st birthday. We don’t know whether Twigs and Brieuc are just friends or if her relationship with Rob is on the rocks, but we’ll let you decide for yourselves.

