Hungry Girl: How to Make Meatloaf in a Muffin Pan

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

When you think of meatloaf, you probably envision the standard version topped with a ketchup glaze. But while the classic is tasty, that’s much too narrow a vision for a dish as versatile as meatloaf.

For this recipe, I added teriyaki sauce and pineapple, and I cooked it all in a muffin pan —portion control at its finest.

Mini Hawaiian Meatloaves

Serves 6

¾ cup canned crushed pineapple packed in juice, thoroughly drained

1 tsp. chopped garlic

¼ cup thick teriyaki marinade or sauce

1 lb. raw extra-lean ground beef (4% fat or less)

1 cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup (about 2 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. each salt and black pepper

Optional topping: paprika

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Simple Ways to Sip More Water This Summer

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick spray.

2. In a medium bowl, mix drained pineapple with garlic and 2 tbsp. teriyaki sauce.

3. In a large bowl, thoroughly mix all remaining ingredients, including remaining 2 tbsp. teriyaki sauce.

4. Evenly fill muffin pan with meat mixture, and smooth out the tops. Evenly top with pineapple mixture.

5. Bake until firm with lightly browned edges, about 35 minutes.

WATCH THIS: How to Cook Kale

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Nutritional Information: 1/6th of recipe (2 mini meatloaves): 160 calories, 3.5g total fat (1.5g sat fat), 442mg sodium, 13.5g carbs, 1g fiber, 7.5g sugars, 18g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Via: http://people.com/food/how-to-make-meatloaf-muffin-pan-hungry-girl/

Share

More Celebrity News: