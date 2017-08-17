The University of Virginia campus was covered in candlelight on Wednesday evening, less than a week after torch-carrying white nationalists yelled racist epithets on the same grounds.

Hundreds of people peacefully gathered near the school’s rotunda, located in Charlottesville, to sing spiritual songs and march against the violence which had exploded at the location last Friday.

Those attending the vigil also observed a moment of silence for the three lives lost — Heather Heyer, and State Troopers Jay Cullen and Berke Bates — during the continued violence on Saturday.

UVA alum Katie Couric shared a video from the vigil on Instagram, writing: “Never been so proud of my alma mater. I wish everyone there a wonderful year full of friendship, compassion and enlightenment. #Charlottesville #uva #HoosTogether.”

Just four days prior, a group of several hundred white nationalists marched down the UVA campus with torches in hand, before clashing with counter-protesters on Friday.

The parents of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed when a driver allegedly rammed his car into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally on Saturday, fought back tears as they spoke at her memorial service on Wednesday.

“She loved people, she wanted equality,” father Mark Heyer pleaded. “And in this issue, on the day of her passing, she wanted to put down hate. And for my part, we just need to stop all this stuff and just forgive each other. I think that’s what the Lord would want us to do is to stop — just love one another.”

Heather’s mother, Susan Bro, said they would use her death as a means for change.

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well guess what, you just magnified her,” she said to cheers and a standing ovation from the audience.

Via: http://people.com/crime/hundreds-peacefully-gather-for-impromptu-candlelight-vigil-at-university-of-virginia/

Share

More Celebrity News: