How to Wear Over-the-Knee Boots — IRL

You don’t need me to tell you that everything looks different on a model than it does in real life. Over-the-knee boots are a biggie. On the catwalk they look effortlessly stunning and easy to pull off, nonchalantly paired with a micro mini or a floating dress, cut up to the thigh.

In real life, they’re a little trickier to wear — they make a statement, conjure up images of our favorite Pretty Woman, and don’t always agree with the rest of our wardrobe. OK, I’ll admit: they’re challenging; but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth a try and that they won’t actually work with the right pieces, for everybody. Yes, every body type.

With all the tips, tricks, and real-life proof you need, we’ve made a case for the over-the-knee boot trend right here. Whether you’re curvy, petite, or tall, we highly encourage you to step up your footwear game. Scroll through for the styling lessons and the shopping to get you started.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani

