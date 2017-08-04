Holland Taylor Has a Pretty Specific Reason Why She’s Unlikely to Join Girlfriend Sarah Paulson on Screen

Don’t expect to see real-life girlfriends Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson on screen together any time soon.

Taylor, 74, told Entertainment Tonight that appearing with Paulson, 42, on Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story — or any show, for that matter — wasn’t up to her, but to the creator.

“It’s probably not a dream of Ryan Murphy’s to have us do something together,” she said, adding that it perhaps wouldn’t be a good idea to bring real life partnerships onto the show.

The Two and a Half Men actress did have praise for the show, especially for Paulson’s success. “It is one of the great things you could ever be in.”

Paulson has had a successful awards season streak, garnering nominations and wins for her role as Marcia Clark in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Last September, the actress even gave Taylor a special shout-out in her Emmys acceptance speech, when she said, “Holland Taylor, I love you.”

In January, Taylor gushed about Paulson’s career, telling Radio Andy’s Sandra Bernhard that Paulson was “having a wonderful burst in her career.”

“I must say, it has to be part of what has to be the most wonderful thing in my life, is the whole embrace of this wonderful relationship which makes everything else makes sense,” she said. “I’m the luckiest person in the world. I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.”

Taylor will star in the Audience Network’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Mr. Mercedes, which premieres Aug. 9.

Via: http://people.com/tv/holland-taylor-sarah-paulson-will-not-work-together/

