Higgins’ Ex Lauren Bushnell Introduces New Boyfriend On Instagram Months After Split
Lauren Bushnell is wasting no time moving on from her ex, Bachelor Ben Higgins. The reality star, 27, took to Instagram to confirm the news that she’s seeing real estate investor Devin Antin. Lauren shared an adorable photo of her new beau, 28, walking ahead of her as she held onto his hand. Lauren and Ben, 29, only announced their split a little over two months ago after over a year together. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they told People magazine at the time. However, it didn’t take Lauren long to find someone new! Click through for more details on Lauren’s relationship with Devin.
