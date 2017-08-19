Hey Brides: You Can Now Register For Drybar Blowouts!

A post shared by ZOLA (@zola) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Here’s what no one ever tells you about planning a wedding: it’s an amazing excuse to get tons (and tons!) of blowouts. In the words of Tom Haverford, “Treat yourself!”

I just went through the process last year, and I got a blowout the weekend I got engaged, for my engagement party, for my bridal shower, before my bachelorette party (the destination one and the local one), for my engagement photos (both sets), before my rehearsal dinner, and then of course at my wedding. Thankfully I am a beauty editor, so to be honest, I do often get hooked up with these hair services. But that number of hairstyling sessions for wedding events is pretty standard. Your photo is always being taken, so you want to look your damn best. Plus, blowouts are a fantastic way to try out potential stylists for the big day. Fact: I met my wedding makeup artist from a random GlamSquad trial appointment!

So as a blowout addict and former bride, I can confirm that the news I’m about to share is freakin’ awesome. You can now register for Drybar blowouts via Zola! (I also used Zola for my wedding registry, and it’s fantastic.) In fact, you can even do it for parties of two or four. That means you can go with your maid of honor, mother, and mother-in-law. Drybar serves complimentary Champagne to help you have a festive time, ease your nerves, or block out any family drama. And yes, it is unlimited Champagne. You’re welcome.

Those who are not engaged or want to try out Drybar can test it out on a discount. Starting now through Sept. 3, Drybar is offering this deal: “any and every woman” can get $10 off their blowouts booked Friday through Sunday using the code ZOLA10. There will also be wedding movies played on repeat while you get your hair done.

The drawback is this is only available at the following Drybar locations: Austin, Boston (Downtown Crossing and Harvard Square), Las Vegas, Los Angeles (Culver City and Pacific City), Miami (Brickell City Center), New York City (Boerum Hill, Lower East Side, and Williamsburg), and Washington DC (Tysons Corner).

My sage “married woman” advice is to take advantage of this when you can! Enjoy all of your gifts and snap lots of photos of your glossy hair to remember this special time in your life.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Drybar-Registry-Zola-43878007

