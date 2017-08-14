Have Fun Staring at Lori Loughlin and Her 2 Stunning Daughters Forever

Lori Loughlin attended the Teen Choice Awards in LA on Sunday night with two truly beautiful dates: her daughters, 18-year-old Isabella and 17-year-old Olivia Giannulli. The ridiculously stunning trio were all smiles as they photos for photos on the blue carpet, clearly showing off their sweet mother-daughter bond. Lori’s husband and Isabella and Olivia’s father, Mossimo Giannulli, wasn’t in attendance (because sometimes you just need a girls’ night, right?). The fun outing is just the latest time the Fuller House actress has turned a work event into a family affair. In April, she brought Olivia to Marie Claire’s Fresh Faces event in LA.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Lori-Loughlin-Her-Daughters-2017-Teen-Choice-Awards-43874390

