Gwyneth Paltrow’s Summer Shoes Will Make You Believe That Comfort Can Be Stylish After All
Gwyneth Paltrow is absolutely the queen of classic, elevated looks. While for her, that generally means pricey wardrobe staples in neutral colorways — some of which she sells on Goop — Gwyneth can also be practical.
The actress and entrepreneur stepped out in a Summer evening outfit while vacationing in Montauk, and her ivory embroidered blouse and straw sun hat fit the vibe. But it was Gwyneth’s more laid-back pieces that made us do a double take: distressed denim cutoffs and white Birkenstock sandals, which made a rather casual statement.
While you might expect Gwyneth to walk the streets in designer gladiator sandals, her getaway uniform isn’t fussy. By combining the chunky, functional slip-ons we lived in through the ’90s with boho essentials, Gwyneth made Birks look cool again — and now we want a pair too.
42660263
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Gwyneth-Paltrow-White-Birkenstocks-43836649