Goldie Hawn Mourns the Loss of Her Best Friend: “Please Treasure Each Other”

Goldie Hawn is currently dealing with the heartbreaking death of her best friend. The legendary actress posted a throwback photo of her and her unnamed friend on Instagram on Sunday, writing, “My best friend has passed. Please treasure each other. Best friends get us through. Blessings to all this Sunday.” Goldie, who is undoubtedly leaning on her famous family for support, ended her message on a lighter note by sharing an adorable photo of her granddaughter, Rio Hudson, hugging her own best friend. She posted the photo again on its own, writing, “Says it all! Xx.”

