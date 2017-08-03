Get a First Look at the Actresses Playing Anna and Elsa in Broadway’s Frozen Musical

We’ve known Frozen was being adapted as a Broadway musical for a while now, but we finally got our first look at the highly anticipated production on Monday. The musical won’t hit NYC’s St. James Theatre until next Spring, so in the meantime, the cast and crew are testing the waters at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts for the next seven weeks. Patti Murin, who’s appeared in Broadway’s Xanadu and Nerds, will play Anna, while Wicked alum Caissie Levy takes on the role of ice queen Elsa. They’ll have plenty more songs to sing than the ones in the movie, too, since songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have written a bunch of new music for the Broadway adaptation (get ready for more Olaf, you guys).

