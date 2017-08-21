Forget That Pregnancy Glow — This Photographer Captures Real-Life Maternity Photos

Pregnancy can be the most beautiful time of a woman’s life, and family photographer Danielle Guenther knows how to capture it stunningly. But she also knows that it isn’t always rosy and full of that “natural glow” everyone talks about. It’s exhausting. It’s uncomfortable. It’s even embarrassing sometimes. So the Hoboken, NJ-based Guenther is setting out to show it in all of its glory (and exaggerated form) in her new series, “What the BUMP!?” — a collection of hysterical, artfully staged photos that show the truth about pregnancy.

Guenther is no stranger to the world of real-life scenario photography. Her Best Case Scenario series that depicts the true chaos that is parenting has been a hit with parents who are tired of seeing beautifully staged family photos that so frequently appear in our Instagram feeds. Her new series, includes expectant mamas in familiar settings like business meetings, shopping with older, wilder kids, and an overdue mom doing just about anything to go into labor (funny enough, eight hours after shooting that scene, the woman did go into labor!).

Guenther has plenty more ideas floating in her head and has already booked a few more sessions in the coming weeks — she just needs more pregnant ladies to serve as her models!

Read on to see the entire What the BUMP!? collection, and follow Guenther on Instagram to see all of her work.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/What-Pregnancy-Really-Looks-Like-40313349

Share

More Celebrity News: