Fingermouthing Is the Unexpected Selfie Pose Taking Over Social Media

Proper lighting and filters aside, there are many subtle, simple ways to enhance a selfie. One technique is squinching, which makes your eyes look superseductive. You could also incorporate T-Rex hands into your routine, which allows you to show off your manicure as you pose for the camera. But the latest trend is “fingermouthing,” a strategy that many celebrities (most notably, the majority of the Kardashian-Jenners) employ.

The term, which was coined by BuzzFeed, is not nearly as crude as it sounds. It’s actually quite similar to T-Rex hands! Just loosely dangle your fingers in front of your mouth. You can feel free to place a digit on your lower lip or almost completely cover your pout.

Kylie Jenner revealed in an interview with ELLE UK that she fingermouths out of insecurity. “I was so insecure about my lips,” she said of her pucker pre-Juvederm. “Even now I always post photos where my finger is always in front of my mouth . . . it’s a habit. I would always cover my lips.”

However, we think fingermouthing is better used as a means of spotlighting your beauty routine. By arranging your fingers on the lower half of your face, you’ll be able to draw attention to your lip color, your nail polish, and your radiant skin in one fell swoop. Read on to see the versatility of the trend.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/What-Fingermouthing-41894497

Share

More Celebrity News: