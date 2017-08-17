Finally, Good News: Bonnie Tyler Will Perform “Total Eclipse of the Heart” During the Total Eclipse

In “This Makes Total Sense” news, singer Bonnie Tyler will be performing her iconic 1983 hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the total eclipse on Aug. 21. Tyler will be belting out the song as a duet with Joe Jonas’s band DNCE while on board Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise “Oasis of the Seas” and is scheduled to hit the stage about an hour before the solar eclipse occurs — marking the first time such an event will occur in the US since 1991. You still have time to get tickets for the cruise, but here are more amazing places to watch the solar eclipse!

Here is the equally iconic video for the song — please enjoy.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Bonnie-Tyler-Performing-During-Solar-Eclipse-2017-43893402

Share

More Celebrity News: