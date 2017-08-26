Ferocious Hurricane Harvey Hits Land in Texas Causing Injuries and Several Buildings to Collapse: Report

Hurricane Harvey barreled into the Texas coast Friday night, bringing in torrential rain and powerful winds, sending thousands of residents into evacuation centers.

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph around 10 p.m. in the small Texas costal town of Rockport, located about 30 miles outside of Corpus Christi

According to the National Weather Service, 128 people had to evacuated from a Fairfield Inn in Rockport after the building was severely damaged.

Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth told KIII 3 News that the roof of a senior housing complex collapsed and a number of those people were taken to a makeshift hospital located in a jail.

A school building also collapsed, he said.

Twelve people were rescued from a ship as the hurricane approached the coast earlier in the day according to KHOU.

A tug ship sent to help the 12-person crew on the 160-foot ship could not reach them so two Coast Guard aircrews were then sent to aid in the rescue, with efforts beginning a little after 1 p.m. with seven people saved. Five more were lifted off the ship about an hour later, KHOU reports.

“The Coast Guard was relieved to rescue these 12 people before Hurricane Harvey impacted the rescue efforts, making a bad situation worse,” Capt. Tony Hahn told the outlet in a press release. “Our crews did a fantastic job collaborating on this issue.”

At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

As Harvey slammed into the coast more than 100,000 people were without power, according to Electric Reliability Council of Texas company’s Twitter account.

President Donald Trump issued a disaster proclamation as the hurricane was about to make landfall. He vowed to give the “full force” of the federal government to emergency aid in Texas.

“At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!” the president, 71, wrote on Twitter.

Harvey is the strongest storm to hit the U.S. since Hurricane Charley in 2004, according to the Washington Post. Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged citizens to evacuate low-lying and coastal areas before the storm made landfall, and saying it would be “a very major disaster,” the Associated Press reports.

Via: http://people.com/human-interest/hurricane-harvey-hits-texas/

Share

More Celebrity News: