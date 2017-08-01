Fergie Makes the Most of Her Beach Vacation by Slipping Into a Brown Bikini

Fergie put her ripped body on display during a day on the beach in Kauai last week. The “M.I.L.F. $” singer flaunted her figure in a brown bikini and was snapped having a laugh while playing in the waves with a pal. The last time we caught a glimpse of the 42-year-old’s bikini body was back in January, when she and husband Josh Duhamel rang in the New Year in Hawaii.

37770611

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Fergie-Wearing-Bikini-Hawaii-Pictures-July-2017-43815246

Share

More Celebrity News: